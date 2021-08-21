Obituary: George Parry

George Parry

Provided Photo

George Parry

April 8, 1963 – August 2, 2021

The world has lost a good man. George Grant Parry, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 2, 2021. George was a loving father, husband, son and stalwart friend. His patience, humor, generosity, and genius will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

George was born in the old hospital at the base of Red Mountain, to parents George (Sr.) and Carolyn Hiatt Parry on April 8th, 1963. In 1964, the Parrys built their family home on Sneaky Lane. George and his friends enjoyed building makeshift toboggan courses on the hillsides in winter, and motocross tracks in the summer. George spent most of his ski days at Aspen Highlands and told great stories about his adventures on the mountain, including building crazy jumps with his friends, and midnight trips down the slopes on borrowed toboggans.

George began racing road bikes while attending the University of Arizona. When he transferred to CSU (where he earned his B.S. in Engineering) he rode on the Bridgestone Cycling Team and with the Fort Collins bicycle club.

George met his wife, Launie Korth, through this bicycle community. The two married in 1996. In 2000, daughter Katie was born. Then Sarah arrived in 2002. George said with obvious joy, “before we were a couple with a child; now we are a family.” His devotion to Launie and his daughters was absolute.

In 2020, in recognition of his ten years with Niner Bikes, where he was Head Engineer and Production Manager, George was declared Niner’s “Secret Weapon.” He had previously designed bicycles for GT (pioneering carbon fiber mountain bike construction), Schwinn, and Cannondale. He participated in the design of two Olympic bikes.

George is survived by: his wife, Launie; daughters, Katherine Anne and Sarah Mae; mother, Carolyn; sister, Amy Parry Collier; six nephews, Daniel, Chris, Cody, Konrad, Kilian, and Kevin; and two nieces, Jessica and Cata. He was preceded in death by his father, George Parry Sr., and sister, Laura Parry.

If you’d like to make a donation in George’s honor, please consider the following organizations:

Alliance for Suicide Prevention – Larimer County:

https://allianceforsuicideprevention.org

International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA):

https://www.imba.com/join#

Bike Fort Collins:

https://bikefortcollins.org/donate