Obituary: George Parry
April 8, 1963 – August 2, 2021
The world has lost a good man. George Grant Parry, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 2, 2021. George was a loving father, husband, son and stalwart friend. His patience, humor, generosity, and genius will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
George was born in the old hospital at the base of Red Mountain, to parents George (Sr.) and Carolyn Hiatt Parry on April 8th, 1963. In 1964, the Parrys built their family home on Sneaky Lane. George and his friends enjoyed building makeshift toboggan courses on the hillsides in winter, and motocross tracks in the summer. George spent most of his ski days at Aspen Highlands and told great stories about his adventures on the mountain, including building crazy jumps with his friends, and midnight trips down the slopes on borrowed toboggans.
George began racing road bikes while attending the University of Arizona. When he transferred to CSU (where he earned his B.S. in Engineering) he rode on the Bridgestone Cycling Team and with the Fort Collins bicycle club.
George met his wife, Launie Korth, through this bicycle community. The two married in 1996. In 2000, daughter Katie was born. Then Sarah arrived in 2002. George said with obvious joy, “before we were a couple with a child; now we are a family.” His devotion to Launie and his daughters was absolute.
In 2020, in recognition of his ten years with Niner Bikes, where he was Head Engineer and Production Manager, George was declared Niner’s “Secret Weapon.” He had previously designed bicycles for GT (pioneering carbon fiber mountain bike construction), Schwinn, and Cannondale. He participated in the design of two Olympic bikes.
George is survived by: his wife, Launie; daughters, Katherine Anne and Sarah Mae; mother, Carolyn; sister, Amy Parry Collier; six nephews, Daniel, Chris, Cody, Konrad, Kilian, and Kevin; and two nieces, Jessica and Cata. He was preceded in death by his father, George Parry Sr., and sister, Laura Parry.
If you’d like to make a donation in George’s honor, please consider the following organizations:
Alliance for Suicide Prevention – Larimer County:
https://allianceforsuicideprevention.org
International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA):
Bike Fort Collins:
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User