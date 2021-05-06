Obituary: Gede Ardika

Gede Ardika

Provided Photo

Gede Ardika

July 4, 1976 – March 21, 2021

Gede was a kind-hearted, 44 year-old who never stopped giving. He loved life, loved people and only wanted everyone to live peacefully.

Gede was passionate both as a singer and as a humanitarian. He supported two children’s homes, sponsored start-up businesses, paid for education for many, donated food to senior homes, opened a village kindergarten, fed the needy and bought bus passes. He never wanted to see suffering.

His journey began in Bali raising goats and growing rice. He was ambitious. Determined to help his parents, he earned free tuition as 1st in class. He traded his Hindu roots for Yoga as a teen eventually obtaining a religious visa and travelling to the USA to teach Meditation and Asanas (postures) in Denver where he met his wife, Barb Forrest. They enjoyed 20 happy blessed years until Covid-19 took his life..

Gede leaves behind Barbara, his father, Nyoman Suparta, his sister, Kadek Astini, 1 nephew, 2 nieces and so many others in Bali, 3 stepdaughters, Allysa, Megan and Elizabeth Forrest and two adored grandchildren Anissa Sykes and Henry Forrest

MEMORIAL MAY 15, 2-4 PM, Arbany Park Basalt, park at Middle School