Obituary: Gary Snyder
April 15, 1947 – June 21, 2021
Our friend Gary Snyder, born April 15, 1947 passed away peacefully on Monday the Monday the 21st. A Vietnam veteran with a master’s degree from Northern Iowa, Gary set out for Scottsdale for a short time before moving to the town he loved. Gary owned and ran a successful travel business for Caribbean travel for decades here while raising two wonderful sons, Seth and Blake. He’ll best be remembered for his love of reggae and Jamaica but he was a fixture at the Aspen Golf Course where he was twice city champion and volunteered for junior golf for many years. He’ll be missed. Plans will be made for a gathering and memorial.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User