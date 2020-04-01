Obituary: Gary Moody Speckmann

Gary Moody Speckmann

Provided Photo

Gary Moody Speckmann September 14, 1933 – March 29, 2020

Gary Speckmann of Boulder and Aspen, Colorado passed away peacefully in his home in Boulder Sunday morning March 29th. He will be remembered fondly as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Gary is survived by his two children John Speckmann (Brenda) and Anne Dale (Chris), his two grandchildren Benjamin Wiley Speckmann and Sophie Byrnne Speckmann, and his sister Sharon Robertson (Dan) and niece Christy Cooke.

A very good man, Gary was content with his life and happy with who his children have grown to be. Practical and matter of fact to the end, he was always capable of good humor. He was loving of nature, the land and it’s animals with whom there is always peace.

Gary was born in Fremont, Nebraska to Benjamin and Opal Speckmann. The family moved to Scotts Bluff, Nebraska and then to La Junta, Colorado where Gary spent his most formative years and graduated from high school in 1950. Gary was a member of the well known Koshare’ Indian Dancers based in La Junta. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii where he was active in combat on a destroyer during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return in 1955, Gary attended the University of Colorado where he earned his BA in Business for accounting in 1958, and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After graduation, he started as an accountant for a small accounting firm in Glenwood Springs. Within the year, Gary was approached by Klaus Obermeyer, then starting a small ski clothing company in Aspen, Colorado, called ‘Sport Obermeyer’ where Gary became the Vice-President for 11 years. Gary and his wife Nancy raised their family there until 1979 when he returned to Boulder to live, once again.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Upon departing ‘Sport Obermeyer’ in 1970, he began work as a regional sales representative for several ski related companies. He served his clients well and was well known for being fair and just when serving both Company and customer. Gary was also the first sales representative for ‘Spyder Activewear’ for 11 years. He also represented ‘Hot Gear’ children’s winter clothing, ‘Volant Skis’, ‘Arena Swimwear’,’New Balance’ shoes, ‘Spademan Bindings’ and several other skiing related companies in his Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico territory during his 40 year career. Once he retired, Gary enjoyed playing golf at Lake Valley Golf Course north of Boulder for many years.

Gary was an avid CU Buffs fan and he enjoyed playing baseball and softball for many years, as well as fly fishing and skiing. He started and coached the Aspen Little League Baseball Program in the mid 1960’s and were State Champions several times under his leadership.

Due to Covid-19, a ‘Celebration of Life’ service will be held at a later date in the fall.

Condolences and memories can be shared at garyspeckmann2020@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 18987, Boulder, Colorado, 80308

Phone: (303) 823-8455