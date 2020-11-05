Obituary: GARRETT FISHER

GARRETT FISHER

Provided Photo

GARRETT

FISHER

November 29, 1970 – October 28, 2020

The world has lost a bright light and a true force of nature. One of a kind, Garrett brought his love of life to everyone he touched and made any and every occasion joyous. He was a man of many interests and talents, passionate about fishing, language, film and music. He was a caring father who strove to instill in his daughter his loving nature, good values and joy of life. Garrett was stubborn and opinionated but will be remembered for his charisma, boundless enthusiasm and tremendously big heart.

Garrett grew up in Aspen, attended Aspen Country Day School and Aspen High School, excelling in academics and the competitive sports of hockey, soccer and his beloved ski racing where he was involved in Junior Olympics. His creativity and love of diversity took him on scholarship to NYU Tisch School of Arts, from which he graduated with honors.

Garrett had a varied career. His NYC bike messenger stint (during which his family barely slept) was fortunately not long lived. In the late 90’s he became a web developer/designer. He was working at Morgan Stanley in the WTC when 9/11 went down and went on to work for many different companies as employee or freelancer. Garrett also had a very promising career as a voiceover artist in commercials, trailers and documentaries until 2016.

In April, 2016, Garrett suffered a very serious brain injury. For the last 4 years he struggled, but never lost his spirit. He packed way more into his 50 years on earth than most do in a long life. He had a plethora of friends in both Aspen and New York, all of whom will miss him more than words can express. The outpouring of love from everyone who knew him has been truly extraordinary and given great comfort to family and everyone in his life.

Garrett leaves behind his mother, Donna Fisher and stepfather, Skip Behrhorst of Aspen, sister Suzanne Fisher and his daughter Wren Fisher. Of significance in Garrett’s life we mention his deceased father, W. Murray Fisher, his loving friend and ex-wife, Allyson Fisher and longtime close friends Marc Ganzi, Aaron Priest and Mike Mancuso. Celebrations of life will be held at some point in both Aspen and New York. The family suggests donations to Brain Injury Association of America researching TBI and its side effects of mental illness and addiction.

(biausa.org/Garrett)