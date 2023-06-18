Obituary: Frieda Gerdin

Frieda Gerdin

Provided Photo

– June 2, 2023

Frieda Gerdin died peacefully at home on Friday, June 2, 2023 surrounded by family.

Frieda’s life was one of love, hardship, survival and giving. Her tenacious will and enduring determination ensured that life took place on her terms. Frieda’s lifelong faith in Jesus established a baseline for the way she continually gave of herself, cared for others in need and loved those around her.

Frieda is survived by her sons, Victor (D.D.) and Peter (Debbie) Gerdin, grandchildren Matt, Theresa (Emily), Martin, Betsy Budge and Seth Scribner (Wendy). She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, brother Leopold and grandson Chris.

A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church, at 10:00am on Saturday, June 24th, located in Carbondale, CO.