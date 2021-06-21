Obituary: Franz Kopp

Franz Kopp

Provided Photo

Franz Kopp

April 14, 1933 – June 18, 2021

Franz X. Kopp, 88, passed away after a long, hard fought battle with dementia. Being a true mountain man, his physical strength is what sustained him during this horrific disease.

Franz was born in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. He immigrated to Canada in 1960 where he met his wife, Mary Maingot of Ottawa. In 1964 they moved to Vermont where he began his ski teaching career. The Colorado mountains called him though, and in 1967 they moved to Snowmass where he taught with Stein Eriksen’s Ski School (now the Aspen Ski Corp) until the early 2000’s. He skied competitively long into his senior years, his drive to win spurred him on to many victories.

Franz was most at home in the mountains, particularly Snowmass. He loved the outdoors, always rising with the sun and not returning home until dark. Whether he was racing slalom on Coney Glade. teaching skiing to a Hollywood star, camping with his horses in the Snowmass Creek Valley, going for an early morning bike ride up Snowmelt Road, or hiking up Little Annie’s on Aspen Mountain, he was truly enjoying life. He loved his ritual morning coffees at the Wienerstube Restaurant where he would join his fellow European ex pats.

The last 12 years of Franz’s life were spent in Idaho near his son, Franzi, and in the Charlottesville, Virginia area near his daughter, Heidi, son-in-law Eric, and 5 grandchildren. He truly enjoyed being near his family and took such pride in his grandchildren. Despite his dementia, he relished drives through the Virginia countryside and spending time at his daughter’s farm with their horses.

Franz his survived by his daughter Heidi Trebour (Eric), grandchildren Evan, Emily, Hannah, Bowen and Sarah Trebour and Raven Kopp, sister Gerlinde, nieces Romana and Manuella, and his former wife, Mary Boyd. He was predeceased by his son, Franzi Kopp.

May he now rest in peace.