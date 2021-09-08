Obituary: Frank Joseph Cipriano
Cipriano
May 31, 1939 – August 29, 2021
Dr. Frank Joseph Cipriano passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2021 at his home in Tucson, Arizona.
Dr. Cipriano was a well-respected orthopedic surgeon in Aspen from 1971 to 1981. He then moved to Sandpoint, ID where he had a successful orthopedic practice until retiring in 2001.
Dr. Cipriano is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Ingrid Tepper Cipriano, who passed away on June 10, 2020. He is survived by his eight children, Doug Cipriano, Laura Lahood, Christine Supawit, Lisa Bauer, Kathleen Cipriano, Frank Cipriano, Greg Cipriano and Andrew Cipriano; as well as 18 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
We are devastated by the loss of our father. He was a great man and the rock of our family. We will miss his guidance, his gardening tips and especially his laughter.
Condolences can be sent to Doug Cipriano, 1751 Gooby Rd. Sandpoint, ID 83864.
