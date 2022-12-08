Obituary: Frank Cesark

Frank Cesark

Provided Photo

May 11, 1931 – November 22, 2022

Frank Cesark, 91 of Carbondale/Glenwood Springs CO passed away peacefully with family by his side. Born of Slovenian immigrants Frank was raised in Queens New York. He was the oldest of 5 children. After the early death of his father; Frank 17 years old, had to help provide for his family. He was hardworking and driven and earned his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College by night while tirelessly working for a butcher during the day. Frank went on to earn his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Northwestern University. He then become a successful research chemist for American Cyanamid Co. in New Jersey. Frank’s dedication to his career awarded him the 1976 Scientific Achievement Award in the Chemical Research Division. Frank’s greatest accomplishments were not only in science, but his 59-year marriage to his beloved wife Mary (D. 2014). Together they raised three sons in New Jersey. Frank was an avid outdoorsman that shared his passion for National Parks and hiking with his family. They spent summers travelling throughout the US in their camper visiting National Parks and hiking. After his retirement the lure of nature and the mountains brought them to Glenwood Springs area, where they built their dream home.

Together Mary and Frank had a passion for entertaining. They enjoyed many hours cooking and baking for family and friends. Frank was an avid bread baker and shared his talent with anyone who was interested in learning. Growing up in the Great Depression he was taught to be frugal, not to waste anything, and to do it yourself whenever possible. He loved to build things and work with his hands. He was a creative woodworker and built much of the furniture in their NJ home. He took pride in his furniture making, while Mary sewed together cushions and pillows creating the comfort. Frank would learn how to fix almost anything, he would buy a manual, read it, and get to work problem solving. His skills included Carpentry, Plumbing, Electrical and Auto Mechanic. Hard work aside, Frank loved recreation. These passions included tennis, hiking, climbing, skiing and traveling. Other passions included watching sports and classical music. In retirement he stayed very active and joined “The Hundred Club” hiking group in GWS. Where he made new lifelong friends. During that time, he hiked and climbed many of the high peaks logging over 3000 miles on the trail. Frank will be remembered for all of these things, and of course his contagious smile.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Stones Cesark. His parents, brother Richie and sister Pat. He is survived by his sons David (Pattie) of Grand Junction CO, Daniel (Peggy) of Torrance CA and Mark (K) of Carbondale CO. Brothers Robert and Stanley. He had 7 grandchildren which he adored. Frank chose to donate his body to science so others may learn from it and to help better future mankind. A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring. Please consider donating to Homecare and Hospice of the Valley, Glenwood Springs or to the National Park Foundation.