Obituary: Frances Theresa De Vaney

Frances Theresa De Vaney

– May 1, 2022

Frances Theresa De Vaney peacefully drew her last breath at Heritage Park in Carbondale, CO. on May 1, 2022 at age 92. Her daughter Kathy Rogo was by her side holding her hand. She will be remembered as a kind and loving mother and grandmother. Kathy convinced her to leave San Francisco where she was living at the time and come to Colorado in the early ‘90’s. She spent 5 years in Aspen, many people will remember her from the time she spent working at the Main Street Bakery. She was a very social person and everyone loved visiting with her. She also helped her daughter raise her young grandson Kevin. She became a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles FOE 184 and would volunteer and participate in the Ladies fundraisers along with her daughter. She retired and moved back to her home state of Massachusetts in 1994. She became a home health care provider and volunteered with her church in Huntington, MA. In 2015, Kathy brought her mother back to Aspen to be closer to family. She lived at Whitcomb Terrace Assisted Living in Aspen for 5 years and then transferred to Heritage Park in March of 2021. Both places gave Fran excellent and loving care. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband Charles P De Vaney in 2008 and first husband Louis Rogo in October 2021. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Rogo and grandchildren Kevin Rogo, Sarah Whiting, TJ Kaiser and her first cousin Ann Marie Card. Kathy and her kids will be getting together this spring or summer to sprinkle her ashes in her favorite place. Please feel free to post any pictures, memories and condolences https://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com . May she Rest in Peace.