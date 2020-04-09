Obituary: Frances Pearce

September 26, 1952 ~ March 26, 2020

On Thursday, March 26,2020, Frances Marion Pearce, aged 67 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Frances was born in a small town in Central Otago, New Zealand. While still a young child, she moved with her family to Dunedin, one of the larger cities in the South Island. The daughter of educators she followed both parents into teaching, studying in Adelaide , Australia on her way to receiving her Certificate from Otago University.

Like all good Kiwis, Frances had an adventurous spirit and left New Zealand to travel the world. In the late 1970’s, Frances came to visit with friends in Aspen, Colorado. There she met her partner in life, her husband Jerry Pearce. They would marry in 1983.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Frances was a successful business woman and ran her own property management company for many years. She was a great multi-tasker with strong attention to detail and an unflappable character. She was also Pro Services Coordinator for the Aspen Mountain Ski and Snowboard School. She loved her Ski Company family and managed to keep the passel of unruly Ski Pros in line with her sharp straight shooting, quick witted and feisty nature. She was extremely loyal, fun loving, supportive of her friends and family, and always a good listener. Frances’ ( Franz and Frannie) passions were linked to the environment. She loved to ski in winter. Summers were spent hiking, hunting for wild mushrooms, and camping with Jerry. She was a keen gardener, who loved to cook anything that was fresh from the garden. For many of her friends she embodied the unique perspective of transplanted Kiwis everywhere, in her ability to create something beautiful and delicious out of something she grew or gather from the Earth. She revered nature as she embraced the mountains of her adopted home. Through skiing, camping, and hiking she was always happy to share that love with her many friends and extended family. She was always thrilled to host family members from New Zealand. While she dwelled permanently in Colorado, her Kiwi nature was a very large part of her character and her family in New Zealand was a constant in her life. In later years as she became more physically challenged her resilience and good humor never failed. She loved classical music, and was a constant during the summer Music Festival or any Winter concert she was able to attend. During her long residency in Aspen she actively volunteered her time to the Wheeler Opera House, The Aspen Music Festival and School, and the Food and Wine Festival.

She is remembered as a beloved wife of Jerry Pearce (Glenwood Springs), sister and sister-in-law of Alistair Moore and Barbara Galland (Dunedin), Stewart Moore and Linda Gilchrist (Christchurch) beloved aunt of Brittany and Roscoe, Marsha and Chris, and beloved daughter of the late Keith and Marion Moore.

A private cremation was held in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. “Ski those white mountains in the ski, Franz.”