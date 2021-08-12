Obituary: Evelyn Yerkes Plache

Evelyn Yerkes Plache

January 24, 1927 – August 1, 2021

Evelyn Yerkes moved to Aspen in 1950 and worked at the old Citizen’s Hospital as a registered nurse. She continued to provide compassionate nursing care for the community for the better part of 50 years. Evie was known for her dedication, professionalism, work ethic and spirit.

Evie also worked tirelessly for the community at recreational festivities and cultural events. She was repeatedly acknowledged for her significant volunteer work and generous community service. Evie loved the Aspen area and lived life to the fullest.

After retiring at age 71 from AVH, Evie married architect Francis Plache, and they traveled for new adventures. Evie always told her new acquaintances in Sedona, Hanalei, Sonoma, Santa Cruz and La Jolla about the special magic of Aspen.