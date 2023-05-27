Obituary: Evelyn Ellsworth Condit

Evelyn Ellsworth Condit

Provided Photo

August 28, 1956 – March 20, 2023

“Her messy hair a

Visible attribute

Of her stubborn

Spirit. As she

Shakes it free

She smiles knowing

Wild is her favorite

Color.”

Evelyn (Evvie, Ev) was born August 28th 1956 in the City of Passaic, New Jersey. She passed peacefully at the age of 66 March 20th 2023 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Evvie spent her childhood in New Jersey and moved to the mountains of Colorado in the late 1970s. She raised her three children in Carbondale and spent many years loving and thriving in the beauty of the Roaring Fork Valley. Later in life she moved to Denver to go to Metropolitan State University where she studied Sociology and Fine Arts. She was an accomplished artist, an advocate for social justice, a strong-willed free spirit and a loving soul to so many from all walks of life.

She is survived by her three children, Alicia Condit, Lydia and Carl Evins, and siblings Jeanne Ellsworth, Bonnie Ellsworth Walker, Donna Ellsworth Brand and Rich Ellsworth along with many spouses, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and some cats and dogs.

Celebration of Life services will be held Sunday June 4th from 1 to 3pm at Sopris Park in Carbondale. All who knew her are invited to share much love and many memories.