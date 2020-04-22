Obituary: Erica Keziah

Erica Keziah

Erica Anne Thorne-Keziah, age 38, of Aspen, Colorado passed away of complications from a brain tumor on April 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a beloved daughter, sister, auntie, friend and teacher. She was born January 26, 1982 in Boulder, Colorado to Barbara K. Thorne and Patrick J. Keziah. She grew up in Lafayette, Colorado. She graduated from Centaurus High School in 2000, received a BA in Architecture from Kansas State University in 2005 and an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Professions from Colorado Mountain College-Aspen in 2016. She moved to Aspen, Colorado in 2005 and loved the Roaring Fork Valley. She worked at Stryker/Brown Architects, Aspen Skiing Company, Little Red School House in Snowmass and currently taught at Growing Years School in Basalt. She cared deeply for the kids that she taught and for those who called her Auntie Erica (her brother’s and friends’ children). Erica loved her family, friends, students and traveling, especially going on cruises. She always had a silly song and dance to enliven boring moments and an infectious laugh. She loved coffee, working out, quilting, and Pokémon Go. She was an enthusiastic member of drumlines in high school and college and was currently active in Aspen MMA and the Colorado Association of Education for Young Children (CAEYC) She faced her final illness with courage and determination. She is survived by her parents; her twin-brother, Paul Thorne-Keziah, his wife Lena their children Grace, Daniel and Gloria; her grandmother, Harriette Clarke Thorne (Grandma Happy); deeply cherished friends and their families; and her two cats, Jack and Sally. She is preceded in death by grandparents William A. Thorne (Daddy Bill); and Grace McCarthy Keziah (Grandma Grace), and Jasper Tim Keziah (Grandpa Tim). There was an online celebration of life on Friday, April 17 and there will be an in-person celebration in the future.