Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Frazier

Elizabeth Ann Frazier

October 13, 1938 – November 10, 2021

Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, artist, teacher and librarian, Liz Frazier was 83 when she passed away peacefully on November 10, 2021 having spent the day surrounded by her loved ones.

Liz leaves behind a vibrant legacy of art, kindness and a love of life and family. Liz saw beauty in all people and things and she explored this beauty every day through her quiet exploration of art and experiences. Always dressed in flowy garments with long pendant necklaces and wearing her signature hats, she carried a bag stuffed with sketchbooks and pencils ever ready to capture a moment or a thing of beauty or interest. She particularly enjoyed sharing her exploration of life and beauty with her grandchildren and great-

grandchildren and spent hours sketching and making art with them. Her family will always honor her legacy by living with art and beauty in their lives.

Born and raised in Glover Park on Beecher Street in Washington, DC to Charles and Edna Frazier, Liz grew up with her beloved siblings Tom, Joan and John. Liz attended Western High School and then worked for President Kennedy’s Council on Physical Fitness. Her early interest in artistic beauty began with her love of movement and dance. She became a dance instructor at Arthur Murray studios and had a passion for watching old movies and musicals.

In 1963 she married Peter Carley with whom she raised five children. The family’s younger years were spent in the house Liz grew up in on Beecher Street. Later, the family moved to Georgetown and also spent time in Rehoboth, DE and Aspen, CO. While raising her family, Liz took time to explore and practice art at the Washington Studio School and began to focus on what would later become her signature interests of figure drawing and printing.

Liz moved to Colorado in 1990 where she completely reinvented herself from her urban roots. She lived in the remote Elk Mountain Lodge in the upper Castle Creek Valley outside of Aspen and immersed herself in the incredible beauty of the outdoors with winter cross country skiing in Ashcroft and gathering wildflowers in warmer weather. Until her retirement in 2015, she worked at Aspen’s Pitkin County Library and became well- known for her elaborate art installations in the Children’s Room for the annual summer reading program.

It was in Colorado that she stepped fully into her identity as an artist. She continued to hone her skills by taking classes and building relationships with other artists. She began teaching, both as a way to share her passion and to continue her growth as an artist. She taught at Colorado Mountain College, Aspen’s Red Brick

Center for the Arts and the Wyly Community Art Center. Her figure drawing classes were so popular that they typically had waitlists and Liz continued to teach until 2019.

In 2021, Liz moved back to the East Coast, to spend her final days with her beloved family. She passed away peacefully on November 10, 2021 at Broomall Rehabilitation Center in Broomall, PA. She leaves her daughter Belinda Masloff and husband Spencer; son Jeffrey Carley and wife Mary; daughter Jill Bernstein and husband Darren; and son Oliver Carley and wife Sarah; grandchildren Rachel, Nick, Emma, Max, Isobel, Lily, Henry, Isla and Ella, and great-grandchildren Lila, Will, Norah and Wyatt. She is pre-deceased by her son, Jonathan Carley.

A private celebration of Liz’s life will be held for family members on Mother’s Day, 2022.