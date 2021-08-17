Obituary: Edward McMahon
McMahon
May 1, 1935 – August 11, 2021
Edward J. McMahon died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. He was 86.
Ed is survived by his wife, Katie (née Herbstritt); his children, John (Stacy), Shannon, Michael (Meike), and Molly McMahon; his sister, Kathy Drennan (William); his grandchildren, Conor, Sean (Jess), Kate, James, Isabel, Liam, Hetty, Crosby, Tommy, Lolo, and Andris; and his great granddaughter, Shae.
Ed was born in Chicago, IL to Edward J. McMahon, Sr., and Frances Gilfeather. Ed married the love of his life, Katie, in 1962. She was his most trusted partner for 59 years. Ed and Katie raised their family in Chicago.
Upon retirement from Wells Manufacturing, Ed moved to Snowmass Village, CO in 1988. In 1991, the family furniture store, Mountain Homefitters, was opened. After closing the business in 2010, Ed enjoyed traveling abroad, and spending time with his many dear friends in Aspen Glen.
Ed was most proud of serving as First Lieutenant in the Marine Corp, his membership of 71 years in Co A, as well as his basketball career at Loras College. He was a man of strong faith and dedicated to his family.
A funeral Mass will be held on September 3, 2021 at St. Stephen Church in Glenwood Springs, CO at 11:00 AM, followed by interment at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HopeWest hospice or the Western Slope Veterans Coalition.
