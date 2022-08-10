Obituary: Edith Norman Wombwell

Edith Norman Wombwell

May 16, 1931 – August 9, 2022

Edith Norman Wombwell, 91, died peacefully on August 9, 2022 surrounded by family.

Edie was the oldest child of Alice and Jonathan Van Dyke Norman, Jr. She was born on Derby Day in 1931 when Twenty Grand was the winning horse. She attended public grade school and middle school before graduating from the Louisville Collegiate School, where she won the Speed Medal for having the highest grades all four years. She was also a proud graduate of Sweet Briar College in the class of 1953.After college, Edie worked as a fire and casualty insurance agent at Liberty Mutual in Louisville, and as an insurance underwriter at USF&G in San Francisco. She married George Wombwell in 1960, and they lived in Louisville where they raised their three sons. Edie was a fifth generation member of Second Presbyterian Church. In their later years, Edie and George spent time in Aspen and Carbondale, Colorado, where they attended and were involved with the Aspen Chapel.

Edie enjoyed volunteering to help others. She was a Cub Scout den mother, an active member of the PTAs at her sons’ schools, the head of the volunteer tutoring program at Kammerer Middle School, a member of the boards of Committee for the Prevention of Suicide Among Youth and the Junior League of Louisville, and a volunteer for the American Red Cross and an 18-year patient care volunteer at the Aspen Valley Hospital. She co-founded and co-owned the Rinky Dink Ink rubber stamp business in the St. Matthews Mall for several years in the 1980s, which she enjoyed running with her friend.

Edie loved her family and friends, and all of the family dogs, cats, gerbils, and other occasional pets. In her later years, she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was thrilled that her little girls were old enough to know and cherish their Nana, and was proud to have watched her five-year old twins participate in a swim meet in June.

Edie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, George; sons, David (Amy), Van (Mirka), and Andy (Alex Hinton); grandchildren, Allie Wise (Brian), Jim Wombwell, and Sarah Wiskind (Sam); great-grandchildren, Katherine, Emily, and Lucy Wise; her sister and lifelong best friend, Cecy Brewer; her brother, Jon Norman, III (Mary Agnes); and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 10 AM Friday, August 12th at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

A visitation will be 3 to 6 PM, Thursday, August 11th, at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Memorial donations may be made to Home of the Innocents or Cabbage Patch Settlement House.