Obituary: Edith Hutton

Edith Hutton

Provided Photo

December 27, 1921 – March 14, 2023

The world paused on March 14, 2023 with the loss of Edith Erea Hutton after 101 years.

Edith, who goes by “Edie”, “Nana” & “G.G.”, was born on Dec. 27th, 1921, in Valparaiso, IN, and married her sweetheart Earl on Oct. 24, 1943. Her love of skiing led Edie and Earl to move their family to Basalt, CO, in the 1970s. Edie held many local jobs, including 20+ years of service with Aspen Ski Co. As a ticket seller, she became famously known for her irresistible chocolate chip cookies sold to hungry skiers at her ticket window at West and Tiehack Buttermilk!

Edie passed her adventurous spirit and appreciation for the outdoors to her children and grandchildren. Edie taught them how to swim, bike, ski, fish, golf and shared in hiking and 10th Mountain Hut trips.

Eventually seeking a warmer climate, Edie and Earl moved to Grand Junction in 2000. Edie was often asked “what is your longevity secret”. For which she would exclaim, “time with family, eating healthy, staying active and having cocktails every night!” And with that, Edie would always toast: “To health, happiness, peace and love.”

She joins her late husband, soulmate and forever-dance-partner, Earl, in the afterlife journey together. She is survived by 4 children, Thomas, Jerry, Michael, and Shelley; 4 grandchildren, Melissa, Devon, Shannon & Holly, and 2 great grandchildren, Yeela and Landon.

Cherished memories of her will hold a special place in many hearts and minds forever.