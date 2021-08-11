Obituary: Dr. Paula Lozano Canning

Dr. Paula Lozano Canning

Provided Photo

Dr. Paula Lozano

Canning

October 13, 1952 – August 2, 2021

Dr. Paula ‘Nona’ Lozano Canning was a caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly on August 2nd, and her loving heart left a beacon of light for all who knew her.

Paula was born to Ralph and Beverly Lozano in October 1952. After growing up in Dallas, TX she chased her dreams and met her husband John Canning with whom she had a son, Ainslie ‘Turner’. Together with her son and his wife Helen, Paula and John traveled the world. They are blessed with the gift of three adoring grandchildren whom she loved and cherished.

Paula was a dedicated educator. She studied at Texas Woman’s University and Sam Houston State University, obtaining a master’s degree in music education. She later earned her Ph.D. in Education from the University of Denver. Paula distinguished herself as a talented teacher across a variety of subjects beyond music. Before retiring, Paula led Aspen Middle School as a principal. Among many pursuits she was a musician, a church member, and a sportswoman.

Throughout the years she called Dallas and College Station, TX; Magdalena and Roswell, NM; the Vail Valley; and Carbondale, CO, home. In every locale and as part of any organization Paula was a leader. She was deeply passionate and insatiably hopeful. Her insights shaped and improved young minds. Her determination pushed projects and people to achievement and success.

For those who knew her well, she was tireless in her dedication to making the lives of those around her better. Paula was a shoulder to cry on or an embrace to rejoice upon in times of need or celebration. Her reputation and values were a shining example of the human spirit and passion of which we are all capable. Paula was a wonder. Her kind heart and inspiring nature will continue to influence her family and her community.

A memorial service will be held on August 19th at 10am at The Orchard in Carbondale, CO. For those attending, in lieu of flowers please bring potted perennial plants for her garden. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the event will be available online. Please refer to https://everloved.com/life-of/dr-paula-canning/ for further details and information.