Obituary: Doug Bitterman

Doug Bitterman

Doug Bitterman

March 6, 1952 – May 29, 2021

Our beloved brother Douglas James Bitterman passed away quietly in his cabin in the mountains near Aspen, Colorado, recently. He was born March 6, 1952, to Kenneth C. Bitterman and Lois June Bitterman. He grew up in Yankton, South Dakota, with his brothers and sisters, who loved him dearly and will miss him always.

He is preceded in death by his father Ken and his mother Lois June, and a sister Lisa Marie who died as an infant. He is survived by his children, his daughter Kelly Hurtado of Colorado Springs, and son Matt Lack of Roaring Fork Valley; and his siblings Linda Frey, LeAnn Minette, Nancy Schurman, David Bitterman, Dan Bitterman and Amie Rush.

Doug grew up attending Sacred Heart grade school. He taught himself to play the guitar and had a beautiful voice, and he often played the guitar in church. He belonged to a band in high school where he played bass guitar also.

He found two more passions during his high school years: skiing and the Colorado Rockies. As a kid, our dad took him and his siblings skiing locally near Yankton, which Doug then continued the rest of his life. Our family also vacationed in Colorado a number of times which cast a spell on Doug. A few years after high school, he found his way to the Ashcroft Ski Touring Company in Colorado, where he worked for many years in several different capacities, including guiding back-country skiing tours and forecasting avalanche conditions.

He lived the life of a true mountain man, living in remote cabins high in the Rockies, and following his passions of music and skiing. He was a unique, talented and complex man who found his true calling and peace far from crowds, in the quiet of the mountains.