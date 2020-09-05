Obituary: Doris Carter
Doris C. Carter
September 2, 2018
It has been 2 years since Doris passed away peacefully at home with family in St. Louis September 2, 2018. Beloved mother of Eric (Patricia) Carter of Maplewood, MO and Ned Carter of Glenwood Springs, CO; Grand Mother of Henry and Lily Carter of Aspen, CO; Preceded by Florence (Red) Rideout and Novell Brown, survived by her sisters, Darla (Bill) Papproth, Nita Cervas, and Mary Carter: and former husband and dear friend Ron Carter of Town and Country, MO. They were married at Watson Terrace Christian Church on June 28, 1958. Cremation handled by Cremation Society of St. Louis. This Grandmother was denied the right to say good bye to her ONLY Grand Children, when on her death bed, by Judge John Neiley CO 9th Judicial, please do not retain 2022. Our Children’s lives matter!
