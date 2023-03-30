Obituary: Donna Rossetti

Donna Rossetti

Provided Photo

October 4, 1932 – March 9, 2023

It is with great sadness we lost Donna Rossetti to leukemia on March 9, 2023.

Donna lived life as fully as possible. She was a great woman and mentor. As a wife, mother, and friend, her love, wisdom, and support were endless. Donna loved to travel, excelled in sports, and was the consummate host, ensuring that everyone left her table fully content with pasta and wine.

Sixty-six of her ninety years were cherished with her husband and best friend Gino Rossetti. The family they made from her solid foundation is strong. Gino, Dina, Matt, Andrea, Miga, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus the many others she called family, Jim, Muffy, and Benny, are all wanting without her. She will be missed every day, but we know she is smiling and watching over us all.