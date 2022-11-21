Obituary: Donna Lee Hall

Donna Lee Hall

Provided Photo

February 22, 1946 – October 23, 2022

Donna Lee Hall left Mother Earth behind on October 23, 2022. She was born in California, grew up in Texas, moved back to California in 1972 and married Tom Hall (lucky me).

She was a manager at Pour La France, a nurse for Dr. Mitchell, worked at Toklat in Castle Creek, and for Fred at Aspen Chiropractic.

She was my sweetheart for 52 years. Along the way, she touched many lives as only she could. She was proud to be a member of the Choctaw Nation and did many Blessingways for soon-to-be mothers.

Our family of three daughters: Dena Hall, Donyale Whitaker, and Rosebud Hall; three granddaughters: Alexis Whitaker, Abigail Hall, and Annabelle Hall; one grandson, Zachary Hall; Donna Lee’s brother, Kim Sheelar & sister-in-law, Jill Uris; mother-in-law, Mary Hall; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Castro; nieces, nephews and so many friends, are heartbroken. Donna Lee’s Mother, Bettie Mae Sheelar, and her Father Major Clare Sheelar USAF preceded her in death

Donna Lee passed away peacefully at home.