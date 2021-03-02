Obituary: Donette Rene Vincent

Donette Rene Vincent

March 2, 1957 – February 21, 2021

Donette, loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away abruptly on Sunday, February 21st in Colorado Springs. Born in Medford, Oregon to Donald and Alyce Vincent.

Donette began her decorated real estate career in her twenties in Casper, Wyoming. She later settled down in Colorado, where she continued to grow her business and build a life of which she was immensely proud.

Donette had a larger-than-life personality and was deeply loved by all that knew her. An avid Entertainer, with a special love of Christmas time, Donette enjoyed cooking for family, gardening, she was creative and visual and had a passion for interior design. Most of all however, was her love of her son, Travis, to which there is no comparison.

Donette was preceded in passing by her mother, Alyce and her sister, Candice. She is survived by her father, Donald, her brother, Don, and her dear son, Travis, and a fiercely loving group of extended family and life long friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the chihuahua and small dog rescue. http://www.chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org

Service announcements to follow at a later date.