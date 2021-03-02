Obituary: Donette Rene Vincent
Vincent
March 2, 1957 – February 21, 2021
Donette, loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away abruptly on Sunday, February 21st in Colorado Springs. Born in Medford, Oregon to Donald and Alyce Vincent.
Donette began her decorated real estate career in her twenties in Casper, Wyoming. She later settled down in Colorado, where she continued to grow her business and build a life of which she was immensely proud.
Donette had a larger-than-life personality and was deeply loved by all that knew her. An avid Entertainer, with a special love of Christmas time, Donette enjoyed cooking for family, gardening, she was creative and visual and had a passion for interior design. Most of all however, was her love of her son, Travis, to which there is no comparison.
Donette was preceded in passing by her mother, Alyce and her sister, Candice. She is survived by her father, Donald, her brother, Don, and her dear son, Travis, and a fiercely loving group of extended family and life long friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the chihuahua and small dog rescue. http://www.chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org
Service announcements to follow at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User