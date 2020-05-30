Obituary: Donald Ringsby

Donald Ringsby

Provided Photo

Donald W. Ringsby – 80 years old A native of Denver and retiree in Savannah and Aspen, Don loved Aspen and had a Victorian in the West End. Don first came to Aspen in the 1950’s to race and nordic ski jump on Aspen Mountain. Don was an avid skier with many long time local ski buddies.

In 1963, Aspen Airways was purchased by Don’s dad, J.W. “Bill” Ringsby from founder Walter Paepke. Don operated Aspen Airways until selling it in 1990. Don’s business life centered on running his family’s Denver based Ringsby Truck Lines, est. 1932-1984. Don managed Denver’s first professional basketball team, Ringsby family owned Denver Rockets. On the international level, Don was an active member of the Young Presidents Organization and was the Honorary Thai Council from Colorado.

Ringer was a passionate fly fisherman in Colorado on the Frying Pan, at the Wigwam Club near Deckers and at the Big Horn Club in Montana. A big golfer, he belonged to several golf clubs including the Denver Country Club. Don enjoyed bird hunting in Colorado and Georgia and is predeceased by his pointer Sioux, a Brittany spaniel.

His family included wife Karen, sons Eric, Gray & Alex, 2 daughters-in-law and 5 exceptional grandchildren. Don’s sister Sue, husband Bob Pietrzak and daughters Janelle and Laura live on their ranch near Basalt. Ringer passed away on May 15th, of multiple system failures, after a long illness. His funeral gathering will be postponed due to the corona virus. Charitable contributions in Don Ringsby’s name can be made to the Colorado Uplift or his beloved University of Colorado.