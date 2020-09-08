Obituary: Donald Newbury
January 8, 1951 – August 26, 2020
Donald Brown Newbury
January 8, 1951-August 26, 2020
Don, beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at his home in Paonia, CO, after a long illness. He was born to Don and Patsy (Morrison) Newbury in Aspen at the old Pitkin County Hospital on Red Mountain. He spent his youth in Aspen and graduated from Aspen High School in 1969.
While growing up in Aspen, Don played in a band with friends Ray Taylor and David Moss. He developed a lifelong interest in music, woodworking, hiking, skiing, and golf. Don married Leslie Smith in 1977, and they lived in Virginia City, Montana, where he worked as a carpenter and sewer and water commissioner. He and friend Ray traveled all over Montana playing in the Becker Blues Band.
He and Leslie moved back to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1985, and they had two sons, Erik and Lukas. Don enjoyed skiing, playing music, and playing golf, and he continued working as a cabinet maker. He later moved to Paonia where he and Ray formed another band, The Bromigos.
Don will be remembered as a gentle, generous, loving man who was blessed with lifelong friends and a loving family. His sense of humor, keen intelligence, and musical talent will make all of us who loved him remember and smile.
Don was preceded in death by his son Erik, brother D.J., and parents, Don and Patsy. He is survived by his son Lukas, sister Su Kentz and her husband Steve, sister Mary Harutun and her husband Skip, and numerous
nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of Don’s life is planned by his family.
Memorials for Don may be made to the Cancer Society or charities of your choice.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User