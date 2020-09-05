Obituary: Don Mullins
March 1, 1939 – August 25, 2020
Don Mullins, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and his beloved lab, Bonnie, at his ranch in Moore, Texas on Tuesday, August 25th. He was born on March 1, 1939 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Troy and Drucilla Mullins. He was a star football player at Fair Park High School, in Shreveport, and at the University of Houston, and after graduating, Don went on to play professionally for the Chicago Bears. Upon retiring from the NFL, Mullins returned to Houston and began his career in commercial real estate, which continued for five decades as CEO of Don R. Mullins Interests. Don’s other business endeavors included ranching, banking and venture capital investments. Despite his many successes in athletics and business, Mullins’ proudest achievement was his involvement in founding the Ronald McDonald House in Houston. Don Mullins will be remembered by all as an incredibly driven, resilient, kind, and generous man, a mentor to many and a friend to all. He was a wonderful storyteller who captivated many over the years.
Don was honored to serve on numerous boards, among Ronald McDonald House, Oscar Neuhaus Memorial Foundation, Texas Children’s Hospital, Amegy Bank, Great Southern Life Insurance, Kincaid
School Endowment Fund, Episcopal High School and Executive Committee Houston Museum of Fine Arts.
He was preceded in death by mother and father; wife, Mary Elizabeth Mullins; son, Benjamin Troy Mullins; daughter, Lannie Mecom; grandson, Lile Mullins. Don is survived by his loving wife, Gwen Mullins; daughter, Renee Rolke; son, Mark Harvey Mullins; daughter-in-law, Marisa Mullins; son, Don Mullins, Jr.; grandchildren, Hannah Green, Jack Green, Fenn Mullins, and Thomas Mullins; brother Gerry Mullins, Sr. and wife Nancy; niece Tina and husband Tab Bounds and nephew, Gerry Mullins, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are Arthur Epley, Berdon Lawrence, Ernie Cockrell, Johnny Baker, Joel Sax and Richard Rainer. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Houston or a charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING MORTUARY
1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 – (210) 227-8221
