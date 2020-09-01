Obituary: Dolores Stutsman

Dolores Stutsman

August 2, 1932 – August 2, 2020

Long time Roaring Fork Valley resident, Dolores Stutsman, passed away on her 88th birthday, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.

Dolores was born in 1932, the daughter of Harvey Flavian and Eva Francis (Arbaney) Gerbaz. She was born on her family’s ranch in Gerbazdale, where she lived most of her life. She was 3rd generation of the Gerbaz and Arbaney families that immigrated to The Roaring Fork Valley from The Aosta Valley in Italy in the 1890’s.

As a child, Dolores rode her horse from the Gerbaz ranch to the Woody Creek Schoolhouse for grade school. She graduated from Basalt High School in 1950. She attended Western State College for a short time, where she met some of her dearest, lifelong friends. Dolores then returned to the valley to marry Dick Stutsman. Dolores had first met Dick at a dance in Basalt when she was 14. They met again later in high school where they began to date. The two married on Nov. 4, 1951 at St. Mary’s in Aspen. They were married for 54 years. Dolores worked alongside Dick for 32 years at Stutsman-Gerbaz Earthmoving, which was formed in 1960 by Dick, and Dolores’s brother Jerry Gerbaz.

Early in her life, Dolores enjoyed getting together with friends, going to valley dances, spending time jeeping and picnicking in the high country and skiing with Dick and her family and friends. She will be remembered by many Aspen High School graduates for her attendance at most sporting events at the high school, always supporting the Booster Club, her children, their teammates, and then cheering on her grandchildren.

Later in life she became an avid walker, she walked every day. She enjoyed hiking with friends in the high country to view the beautiful scenery and abundant wild flowers. Dolores enjoyed concerts at the Aspen Music Festival. She also enjoyed traveling and riding her bike. Dolores was involved in may community activities throughout her life, including the 100 year old Literary Club.

Dolores is survived by her son Richard Stutsman (JoAnna Calgelia), her son David Stutsman (Vivienne), her daughter Julie Garner, and her daughter Lisa Thorpe (Mark); as well as her grandson Shay Stutsman, granddaughter Kelli McCrary (Richard), grandson Dustyn Stutsman (Emma), grandson Colin Ostman, fiance’ (Andrea), grandson Jyace Stutsman (Eilizabeth), grandson Cameron Ostman, grandson Darren Garner (Heidi), and grandson Trey Thorpe; as well as four great grandchildren Grayson McCrary, Daxton Garner, Emerson McCrary, and Remi Stutsman; her brothers Jerry Gerbaz (Judy) and Douglas Gerbaz; her niece and nephews, Mike, Jeff, Greg, and Gina, and her many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick Stutsman, and her sister in law Seika Gerbaz.

There will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memorial of Dolores to either Challenge Aspen’s Military Program at challengeaspen.org/military or Homecare and Hospice of the Valley at hchotv.org.