Obituary: Dick Carter
– September 9, 2021
Richard “Dick” Carter, 80, died peacefully on September 9, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts, from complications related to Covid-19. An adoring man, father, and grandfather, he is survived and celebrated in memory by his daughter Royce Magnusson, two grandchildren, son-in law Ari Magnusson, sister Claire Carter, brother-in-law Peter Gould, and sister-in-law Elaine Carter.
Dick was born in New York to Frank and Mary (Kastenbaum) Carter, both predeceased. He grew up in New York and attended Cornell University and Fordham Law School. In the early 1970’s, he moved to Denver, Colorado, for work but mainly for his love of skiing. After working as an attorney for many years, he changed careers and became a mortgage broker for properties in Telluride and Aspen.
Although Dick’s illness occurred at a time when he was getting so much joy from each and every day, he did lead an incredible life and got to spend his last years exactly where he wanted to be: waking up in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to a beautiful view, spending his days hiking and enjoying the sites within and around the city, and watching the sun set every evening over the Pacific. While his kindness and generosity will be greatly missed, his always-sunny outlook will stand as an inspiration to all who knew him.
Due to the pandemic a funeral service will not be held. A memorial to celebrate his life will be planned at a later date.
