Obituary: Dennis Patrick Murphy AKA Speakerman

Dennis Patrick Murphy AKA Speakerman

Provided Photo

August 18, 1951 – December 22, 2021

Dennis passed away at his home in Millsboro, Delaware from cancer. Dennis was loved and cared for by his daughter Kelly, family, and friends. Dennis’s partner, Barbara Van Os was with him on his last days as he made his journey to his Lord and Savior.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father Charles Murphy, sister Mary Jean Lyndberg, sister-in-law Tara Murphy, and son Sean Murphy.

Dennis is survived by his daughter Kelly Murphy, mother Helen Murphy, his brothers Jim (Leslie) Murphy, Michael Murphy, Charles Murphy; his sisters Trisha (Tom) Rodgers, Ella (Eric) Gutowski, goddaughter Julia Gutowski and Kelly’s mother is Christine Vion. Other survivors include Uncle Tom (Aunt Joyce) Murphy as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life for Dennis Patrick Murphy will be held on February 19 2022, from 5:00 to 9:00 at “Love Rocks”, 90 Widget Street, Basalt, CO 81621. Please bring a pot luck dish and please RSVP to ddaco@rof.net or 970-948-6897. Bring a Speakerman story.