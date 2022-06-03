Obituary: Dennis H. (Denny) Vaughn

Dennis H. (Denny) Vaughn

Provided Photo

June 29, 1933 – May 18, 2022

Denny was a kind and gentle man, a real listener. He asked questions because he was sincerely interested in the answers and the people with whom he was speaking. Despite his accomplishments, he was devoid of ego and was interested in living a life of good character which he had in abundance. He deeply loved his children, Billy and Lindie, and his beloved wife and best friend, Linda, and his extended family.

Denny had a successful law career that began as the 8th lawyer at Paul Hastings, now a multinational firm. As a longtime partner, he always tried to find winning solutions for all parties. He served as chair both of the firm and the employment law department. He was a brilliant analyst, superb writer, and a total master of his craft.

He was proud of his alma mater, Stanford, traveled the world, loved and supported the arts, and enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and skiing. He also gave much time to charitable causes, including the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Aspen Music Festival & School, and Aspen Words.

He had that special quality of honoring one’s individuality and dignity. It was about humanity and respect for others.

He lived a complete life, and we feel lucky to have shared a slice of it. Denny’s family will hold a private Celebration of Life this summer.