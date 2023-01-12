Obituary: Dean John Rolzin

Dean John Rolzin

Provided Photo

June 29, 1945 – January 7, 2023

Dean John Rolzin, 77, succumbed to a seven- year cancer battle on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Glenwood Springs Health Care Center, where he spent his last weeks with his beloved daughter, also a nursing home resident. He was born on June 29, 1945, to Marie Lehner Rolzin and Dr. Stephen A. Rolzin, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Attending grade school there and graduating in 1963 from Assumption High School, Wisconsin Rapids, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Stout in 1967. After pursuing a variety of jobs including work at architectural firms in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Aspen, Colorado, he began his own blueprinting businesses, Western Slope Blueprinting, in Aspen. After retirement, he worked for FedEx. He was first married to Marianne Naylor and later to Sharon Neumann Rolzin, who preceded him in death in 2007. He is survived by his loving daughter, Michelle Reaves, his brother, Steve, sister-in-law, Lainie Rolzin (Plymouth, Wisconsin), niece, Stephanie Rolfs (Dan, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin), nephew, Paul Rolzin (San Diego, California) and mother-in-law, Caroline Wendt (Indianapolis, Indiana), and many cousins and numerous good friends including Carol, Joy, Wayne, Ron, Dick and Ralph. Family and friends were extremely important to Dean and he never passed up a good time. He especially enjoyed his Lehner cousins’ family events, dear architect friends’ socials, Aspen Elk Club meetings, Basalt card club games, and FedEx employee parties. He exhibited an extraordinary quest to live. A visitation will take place at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Glenwood Springs, Wednesday January 18, 2023 at 10:00 am followed by the 11:00 Memorial Mass officiated by Father Bert. In lieu of flowers, condolences and memorial donations can be sent to the Farnum-Holt Funeral Home and Crematory (farnumholt@gmail.com), 405 W. Seventh Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. A memorial burial celebration will take place in August, 2023, in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.