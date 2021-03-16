Obituary: David Lambert

David Lambert

Provided Photo

David Lambert

June 14, 1944 – March 6, 2021

David Lawrence Lambert was born on June 14th, 1944 in Long Beach, California. He passed away suddenly of natural causes in his home in Aspen, Colorado on March 6th, 2021.

David spent his youth in southern California, studying electrical engineering at California Polytechnic State University, Pomona, and went on to earn his MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles. During his 20s, David saved up enough from his NASA-contracted engineering jobs to move out to Aspen to pursue his passion for skiing. Here David was welcomed into the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol community, where he patrolled for many years and made lifelong friends.

Using skills learned from his father, he quickly found success as a talented carpenter and founded David Lambert Construction in the late 1970s. He helped create some of the most beautiful homes in Aspen, which have left an everlasting legacy in the Roaring Fork Valley. David became known for his impeccable attention to detail and craftsmanship, a vision that each member of his dedicated staff at David Lambert Construction shared.

While living in Aspen, David met his former wife Lynne Symons in 1985. They had two children, Haley Augusta Lambert and Julian David Lambert. The family spent many happy years living between Aspen and Tasmania, Australia, Lynne’s birthplace. David used his expertise to build his family’s own dream home on Tasmania’s east coast in 2004, a spot which he loved to visit.

David remained an active member of the Aspen community and a dedicated skier; you might have bumped into him at the top of Highlands Bowl when he was already well into his 70s! David was a passionate audiophile and collector of records, with an encyclopedic knowledge of music. His other love was his baby blue 1962 Lotus Elite, which he spent countless hours fine-tuning.

David is survived by his two children, Haley and Julian, his brother John and nephew Matthew.

Due to Covid conditions, we look forward to holding a memorial to celebrate David’s life at a later date.