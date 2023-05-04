Obituary: David “Kris” Harris

David "Kris" Harris

May 8, 1957 – April 26, 2023

Kris was born in Glenwood Springs to Desmond & Margaret Harris.

Born and raised in the Valley, he was an exchange student in Bogota Columbia during his senior year. He graduated in 1975 from GHS, attended CMC and Denver University. He went on to open and manage food depts for colleges & restaurants across the US. He later worked as an electrician for Tradesmen Electric of New Castle until he retired in 2022.

Kris enjoyed the outdoors: fishing, camping, and hunting. His other hobbies included making leather crafts, 3D-archery, riding his BMW motorcycle, crosswords and spending time with his family. Most of all, Kris loved dancing with his wife, Vickie all over the Valley.

Survived by wife Vickie, are his sisters; Debbie (Dennis) Richel, Karla (Dwight) Felkey, brother Desmond “Kent” Harris, children Brandon Harris and Tiffany (Amir) Lev of Florida, grandchild Eden Lev, step-children Jason (Karla) Elswick of Fort Morgan CO, Jennifer Elswick of Pittsburgh PA, step grandchildren Elijah, Elise, Ezekiel, and Emma, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Desmond and Margaret.

Cremation has taken place at Farnum-Holt Mortuary. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

” One day we will all be together dancing in heaven”