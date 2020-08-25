Obituary: David Joseph Tomassetti

David Joseph Tomassetti

July 7, 1947 – August 19, 2020

David was an avid horseman and 50-year resident of the upper Roaring Fork Valley. He passed away unexpectedly August 19, 2020 at home at the age of 73. Dave was born 7-7-47 to Marjorie Hope & Joseph P. Tomassetti in Springfield, MA. and grew up in Longmeadow, MA. He is survived by his twin sister Diane G., currently living in Glenwood Springs, CO. and numerous cousins in Springfield, MA.

Dave graduated 1971 cum laude from the University of Massachusetts / Amherst. Dave was first diagnosed with Leukemia in 2014 and in 2016 Merkel Cell Cancer.

He began his lifetime love of horses on a ranch in Wyoming before moving to Basalt, CO. His career in real estate began in 1973 in Longmeadow, MA and in 1975 with Colorado Country, Ltd., Basalt, CO, founded and owned by now deceased John Wix. Dave was a Managing Broker and Owner/Broker.

In 1990 Dave worked in the construction industry until 2016 and worked with Stutsman Gerbaz Earthmoving in Snowmass, CO as a construction estimator; Aspen Earthmoving LLC, Carbondale, CO, production manager; Elam Construction Branch Manager and Harry’s Heavy Haulers, Basalt, CO, and the Roaring Fork School District.

Dave was an expert marksman, a true horse whisperer and trainer of BLM Wild Mustangs. He bought and sold horses, trained others to train wild horses. He participated in Extreme Horse Training events from here to Texas. He was well known for his roping skills in numerous rodeos. He will always be in the saddle and riding into the sunset.

Please join us for a covid-19 bandanas / wild rags round-up to share horse tales, Saturday, August, 29th, 2:30pm.

Place: Carbondale, River Valley Ranch, Crystal Bridge Road to Holgate Drive Mesa. More directions Call Jan MacCready, 970-404-0275. Join us!