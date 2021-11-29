Obituary: David E Christensen

David E Christensen

Provided Photo

May 24, 1928 – October 16, 2021

David transitioned effortlessly into eternity in a twinkling of an eye under a beautiful Colorado bluebird sky. For an avid outdoorsman it was a perfect way to depart this life on earth.

David was a sheep and cattle rancher for 43 years. He and his brother A. Perry Christensen acquired some of the most beautiful ranches in the Old Snowmass / Aspen area, totaling over 10,000 acres. Very few of their high-altitude Bureau of Land Management forest permits were accessible by truck. Horses and mule strings were the main mode of transportation for herder supplies. Ranch life was hard, the elements extreme and ranges were far apart but it was a cherished, rewarding life. David estimated he drove a couple million miles throughout his life.

At 62 he reinvented himself from Rancher to Real Estate Developer in Central Utah. The stunning Palisades property was purchased in 1970 by the brothers. The development began in 1990 and 30 years later, mission accomplished. David took great pleasure in improving the property forever impacting families, Sanpete County and the State of Utah. Palisade State Park has become a beloved jewel in the Utah State Park system. David’s life philosophy was “Leave it Better Than You Found It”.

David married his High School sweetheart Betty Ruth Larsen in 1949. He took her from the High Society of Salt Lake City to the Wild West Frontier of Old Snowmass. He often mentioned she never complained about the rustic change in lifestyle. A strong foundation was built in those early years on the Ranch which sustained them throughout the 72 years they were married. The last four years David and Betty finally had uninterrupted, precious, loving time together. Daily conversations were filled with Thanksgiving and Gratitude for the Wonderful Life and accomplishments they shared.

David is survived by his wife Betty Ruth. Daughters Wendy Lou (Doug) Hatton, BJ Forster, Annie Glatz, Marilou (Daniel) Berg, 12 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandsons.

Memorial services will be held Saturday December 4th 2pm at Callaghan – Edfast Mortuary 2515 Patterson Rd. Grand Junction, CO 81505