Obituary: David Chastan
April 28, 1949 – April 12, 2021
David Chastan died peacefully in Wausau, WI on April 12, 2021 with his daughters & twin brother at his side. He is survived by daughters Nikki Chastan of Glenwood Springs & Mariah Chastan (Stanley Callies); granddaughter, Maliah & grandson, Keaton of New Castle; four brothers, five sisters, & many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret & Joseph Chastan.
David grew up in Menomonie, WI but spent much of his life in Colorado where he was a volunteer firefighter, construction worker, and cook. He also lived on Washington Island, WI and was currently living in Ontonagon, MI.
It is hard to sum up a person’s life by where they lived & worked because there is so much more. David had many hobbies & interests including fishing & fly tying, camping, climbing, hunting, playing cards & cooking. The most important thing is to remember that David had many adventures in life, special friends, & above all else his daughters, grandchildren, & family that he loved dearly.
