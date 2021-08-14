Obituary: David C. Wood

David C. Wood

Provided Photo

David C. Wood

August 25, 1943 – July 22, 2021

David C. Wood, 77, died July 22, 2021 at his home in West Des Moines, Iowa. He was born on August 25, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri to Anne (Lohmeyer) and Charles Wood. David is survived by his wife, Rosalie Wood, his children, David Wood Jr., Michael Wood and Jennifer (Chris) Worthington, his granddaughter, Anastasia Wood, and his sister, Diane Wood O’Brien.

David grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and moved with his family to Carrollton, Missouri in 1957. In 1961 he graduated from Carrollton High School, where he played basketball and baseball and met his future wife, Rosalie. They married on August 27, 1966 and made their home in Columbia, Missouri, before moving to West Des Moines, Iowa in 1970.

David earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Missouri and also a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Missouri School of Law (where he was a member of the Board of Editors of the Missouri Law Review). He was engaged in the general practice of law in Columbia, Missouri, before joining the legal department of Wells Fargo Financial in Des Moines, Iowa. He was appointed Vice President and General Counsel of the company in 1979, President and Chief Operating Officer in 1987, and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in 1995.

He was a member of the Iowa, Missouri and American bar associations. Other board participations include the Des Moines Symphony, Ballet Iowa, Greater Des Moines United Way Campaign (Annual Campaign Chairman in 2000), Des Moines YMCA, American Financial Services Association, Iowa Financial Services Association, National Installment Banking School of Boulder, Colorado, United Finance Company, Armstrong Braid International (Glasgow, Scotland), Wells Fargo Financial, Centurion Life Insurance Company and Grand View College.

David was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time outdoors. He took his family on several summer vacations to numerous national parks in the western states (Rocky Mountain, Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Arches, Canyonlands, Zion, Capitol Reef, Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Great Sand Dunes, Badlands, Grand Canyon).

He was a member of the Des Moines Golf & Country Club and was named Player of the Year in 1995. He was also a member and ambassador of the Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland, where he made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole on July 14, 1998! Wonderful friendships were made while playing in several Mercedes pro am golf tournaments in Kapalua, Hawaii. David also loved attending golf tournaments with his family, including The Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Tournament. Whether he was playing golf in the United States or in the United Kingdom, David made a lot of friends through golf and treasured those friendships.

David was an avid skier and enjoyed skiing with family and friends on the slopes of the Snowmass Ski Resort in the mountains of Colorado, where he skied over 100 days each season for several years in a row. David developed an interest in the many shrines hidden in the trees of Snowmass and the other mountains in the Aspen/Snowmass area and wrote “Sanctuaries in the Snow,” a book about the shrines. He also created the website aspensnowmassshrines.com, with up to date information on the shrines.

David made many lasting friendships through his breakfast club in Des Moines, of which he was a longtime member. He was also a member of the Elks Club and enjoyed taking family and friends to the Elks Club in Aspen for a gin & tonic, just before dinner at a downtown restaurant.

David enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter Anastasia, skiing with her in Colorado and watching her soccer games and theater performances in Iowa.

He loved going to see Widespread Panic concerts with his son, David Jr. and son-in-law, Chris Worthington. He saw over 100 shows over the years, and met many good people at those shows.

David loved his cat Charlie, who was his traveling companion, flying back and forth between Des Moines and Aspen.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the Trashmasters Scholarship Fund, at https://www.trashmasters.com/donate . Trashmasters is a Colorado-based charitable organization that since 1993 has granted scholarships to many young men and women from Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley, where 100% of money donated goes to the scholarship fund. Proceeds from the sale of David’s book, “Sanctuaries in the Snow” go to the Trashmasters Scholarship Fund.

A private service was held for immediate family. Online condolences are welcome at http://www.IlesCares.com .