Obituary: Daniel Lee Philben

Daniel Lee Philben

Provided Photo

January 17, 1956 – November 23, 2022

Daniel Lee Philben, 66, passed away with family and friends by his side on November 23, 2022. Dan was born in Neligh, NE on January 17, 1956 to Michael and Patricia (Krause) Philben. He grew up in Knoxville, IA and graduated in 1974. Dan moved to Aspen, CO in 1978, where he began a 30 year career in the construction business. Dan met the love of his life, Sam, and had two children, Rebecca and James. Dan enjoyed fishing, camping, gambling, golf and watching beautiful sunsets.

Dan is survived by his wife, Sam, of 36 years, his daughter Rebecca and son-in law Julio, his grandchildren Kevin, Abraham, Ximena, Mateo and Oliver Popoca, his siblings Peggy Manning of Knoxville, IA, Kerry (Judy) Philben of Knoxville, IA and Mary Jo (Don) Noftsger of Melcher, IA, brother-in-law Dan Dennison of Knoxville, IA step-father Pasquale Alessandra of Knoxville, IA and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son James Patrick, his parents, his brothers, Gregory Alan, James Patrick and Michael Gene, his sister Jana Marie Dennison, and brother-in-law PJ Manning.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to bridgingbionicsfoundation.org