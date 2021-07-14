Obituary: Dan Dunnigan
July 28, 1945 – July 2, 2021
The Roaring Fork Valley has lost one of its best-loved friends. On July 2, Dan Gerald Dunnigan, 75, suddenly passed in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to a lingering illness.
Dan was born July 28, 1945, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Jerry and Fay Dunnigan. He attended Washington Grade School, then Helen McCune Junior High. It was there that he began playing a trumpet and was a band member throughout his school years. A visit to the high school was made by Doc Severinsen of the Johnny Carson Tonight Show. Dan became one of few who could master Doc’s signature, “triple-tongue” trumpet-play. Other school activities included the yearbook staff and ski club. His mother, Fay, was an avid skier in her youth.
Soon after his high school graduation and attendance at Eastern Oregon College, Dan began his life of outdoor adventure at the US Forest Service’s Dale Ranger District, then moved on to become a Northwest-area smoke jumper. During winters, he resided in the Roaring Fork Valley at Aspen, Colorado—a huge step up from his beginning days on the rope tows of Eastern Oregon’s Anthony Lakes and Tollgate ski areas. Dan soon became a certified ski instructor, a vocation he followed in Aspen for some 40 years. Dan was a favorite instructor and skiing partner. In summers, he worked as a professional guide for groups rafting the whitewater of the West’s largest rivers. Sandwiched among these activities was real estate sales work.
In recent years, Dan retired from skiing and rafting work. In its place, he took up full-time RV travel in western states. He often worked as a staff person at large campgrounds.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Teri Dunnigan Jackson. Surviving him is a cousin, Susan Martin Pleasant (Jim) of Dallas, Texas, and nieces and nephews. Davis Mortuary, Las Vegas, NV, is in charge of arrangements.
A close friend recently remarked, “I knew Dan for 60 years. He was slow to criticize and the first to laugh with you and at himself—a generous soul who will be missed by many.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User