Obituary: Curt Strand

Curt Strand
November 13, 1920 – July 11, 2020
TRIBUTE TO CURT
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th, 10 AM
Via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/98534004475?pwd=bDQ1bjN2MG1SODg5WnphSWY1WmF5UT09
Meeting ID: 985 3400 4475
Passcode: 1234
Donations in Curt’s honor may be made to two organizations close to his heart:
Interurban Arthouse
http://www.interurbanarthouse.org/curt-strand-donations
Aspen Noise
