 Obituary: Curt Strand
Obituary: Curt Strand

Curt Strand
Provided Photo
In Memoriam

Curt Strand

November 13, 1920 – July 11, 2020

TRIBUTE TO CURT

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th, 10 AM

Via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/98534004475?pwd=bDQ1bjN2MG1SODg5WnphSWY1WmF5UT09

Meeting ID: 985 3400 4475

Passcode: 1234

Donations in Curt’s honor may be made to two organizations close to his heart:

Interurban Arthouse

http://www.interurbanarthouse.org/curt-strand-donations

Aspen Noise

https://www.aspennoise.org/curt

