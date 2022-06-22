Obituary: Craig Melton Angus

Craig Melton Angus

Provided Photo

September 27, 1951 – June 12, 2022

Born in Hyannis, Massachusetts to Major John C. Angus and Willie Jane (Melton) Angus, Craig and his family learned to call many Air Force Bases in the US as well as Japan and Newfoundland “home.” In the mid-1960s the family returned to the Cape, which was always Craig’s true home, where he developed a love and respect for the sea, and the beginning of his extensive knowledge of automobiles, airplanes, mechanics, and especially music.

His passion for music would last throughout his lifetime, but would eventually take a backseat to his thirst for knowledge and desire to help people. He powered through his masters and Ph.D. and moved to Aspen, Colorado after being hired as Administrator of the Aspen Mental Health Clinic. A short time later Craig received his Clinical Psychologist Licensure and began his private practice. As Craig used to say, he “imported” his future wife, Karen, to Aspen in 1981. They married in 1984, and shortly after began to raise a family with two sons, Scott and Eric. Craig helped families and individuals in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 40 years. His ability to empathize and understand people was instinctual, his genuine concern for his clients was paramount, and his devotion to his work unmatched.

The son of a fighter pilot, Craig had a lifelong interest in aviation. He earned his pilot’s license at a young age and shortly after completed and flew his first homebuilt plane. Craig volunteered in the Aspen Schools for many years providing radio-controlled plane and rocket demonstrations in the elementary grades, organizing a flight simulator program for students in middle school, and offering a Flying and Soaring Experiential Education class at the high school. He also assisted with developing the Aviation program that exists there today. His passion for sharing his knowledge with young people was unparalleled.

Craig was a huge presence in any room and enjoyed the respect of so many in our community. His family is experiencing a tremendous loss and want those who knew Craig to be comforted by the fact that he passed away at home peacefully and pain-free in his sleep.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jane (Angus) Nicholson, and his best buddy, Rusko. He is survived by Karen, his wife of 38 years, sons Scott (Linda) and Eric, sister Karen (Angus) Bigwood and brother-in-law Roy Bigwood, nephew David (Linzi) Bigwood, and niece Heather Bigwood.

A service will be held on the 30th of July at one o’clock on the Holden/Marolt Museum grounds. All are invited. A scholarship fund will be established at Alpine Bank, Aspen for young persons pursuing the field of aviation.