Obituary: Constance Elizabeth Mannlein Bowers
January 20, 1940 – October 27, 2021
Constance Elizabeth Mannlein Bowers was born on January 20, 1940 in Floral Gardens, New York. She grew up in Riverside, California. Connie passed away on October 27, 2021 in Aspen, Colorado at the age of 81 from leukemia. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers and her husband, Ed Bowers.
Together, Connie and Ed enjoyed living in Aspen for over 60 years. She was the owner and facialist at Aspen Salon for many years. She and Ed enjoyed downhill skiing, hiking, camping, and cross country skiing. Connie worked for Leon Uris as his private secretary in the late 60’s and early 70’s.
The family would like to thank Connie’s recent care givers, Fern, Mari, nurse Karen, Joanne and the outstanding staff at Aspen Valley Hospital. Over the years, there were many others who helped Connie—neighbors who took out her trash, some who took care of her health, and friends who did little things to help. Connie also enjoyed going to the Senior Center where she had many friends.
Connie is survived by three sisters and two brothers, who will miss her. A graveside memorial service will take place at a later date in Riverside, California.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User