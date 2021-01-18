Obituary: Connie Lynn Hepfinger

Connie Lynn

Hepfinger

September 21, 1955 – January 5, 2021

Connie was born in Libertyville, IL, grew up in Friendship, WI & graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1973. Connie made her move to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1982 where she worked in the front office of The Aspen Times for 5 years.

She was married to her loving husband, Mike, for 34 years & they raised one daughter, Emma. In the early 2000’s, she worked and is fondly remembered as Basalt Elementary School’s favorite Kitchen Manager/Lunch Lady. She always had a passion for helping (and feeding) others & was active in the valley’s extended table program.

Connie is survived by her mother Lucille Mathe, husband Mike Hepfinger, daughter Emma Esparza, sisters Marcia Wysocky & Carol Nemiec, and brothers Howard & Curt Mathe. She was preceded in death by her father Clarence Mathe & brother Mark Pollock.

Connie touched many hearts & will be dearly missed by her family and loved ones. Donations can be made in Connie’s name to Basalt Community United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1159 Basalt, CO 81621, or the charity of your choice.