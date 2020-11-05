Obituary: Connie Leigh Rice

Connie Leigh Rice

Provided Photo

Connie Leigh

Rice

December 8, 1954 – October 13, 2020

Connie Leigh Rice, 65, of El Jebel Colorado passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 suddenly with her husband John and life long friend Kate Lund at her bedside. She was born December 8, 1954 to Jim and Mabel Evans in Russell, Kentucky. Connie graduated from Russell High School in 1972. She went on to achieve an Associates degree from the University of Kentucky in Medical transcription and administration. After moving from Kentucky, Connie married her high school sweetheart, John, on October 1, 1977 in Aspen, Colorado where they put down roots and started a family. Connie is survived by her husband John, sons Andrew and David, David’s fiance Meghan Lee, and siblings Jim Ed Evans, Judy Hedges & Sue Vance.

Connie’s career path through the years was varied. Upon coming to Aspen she found work with an architects office before landing an office position with The Orthopedic Associates of Aspen. She worked for several ski seasons at the Snowmass Clinic with the doctors there. As the valley grew she transcribed the doctors notes for many years both in Aspen and Glenwood Springs. She could spell anything and everything. Wanting to take a break from the medical field she went to work for a time with US Bank where she was the assistant to the President of the Aspen branch. She returned to her orthopedic buddies when they opened up the office in mid-valley Basalt. Connie stayed with the firm through several reorganizations until she retired in 2019. Coinciding with her regular career she earned numerous certifications in exercise and personal training. She was always busy working out with clients or teaching classes in the Basalt area gyms. In the last 2 years she worked with the Brain Fit program at Aspen Valley Hospital helping maintain fitness for aging seniors.

Connie was a thoughtful sister, loving wife, caring mother and faithful friend to many. She enjoyed all manner of outdoor sports and through the years could often be seen at running events or skiing the slopes of Snowmass. She was a traveler extraordinaire. If someone mentioned a trip she found a way to join up and go. She was very proud of both of her sons’ career accomplishments and attended their many art exhibits and gallery openings. They were the main topic of conversation if she found an ear to listen. Above all, Connie delighted in being with her family and sharing life with close friends.

Connie had a strong Christian faith and was a committed member of Cornerstone Christian Center. Her bubbly personality, tenderness towards others, and joyful approach to living a full, active and generous life will be missed by all who knew her.

A celebration service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:00pm Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt. Please visit http://www.cccbasalt.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, the Rice family requests that donations be made to http://www.haitichildren.org in Connie’s memory.

Additional Memorial information for Connie can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1029698187481891