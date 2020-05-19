Obituary: Connie Huntington
Our dear kind sister and daughter, Connie Huntington went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 14th. She is now in her new home with her mother Alice. Connie was born in San Diego, California on July 4th, 1947 to parents Lee and Alice Huntington. The day of her arrival was symbolic of the kind of woman she would become.
She was independent, lively and celebrated life with expressive joy. She was a graduate of Westmont College and Pasadena Art Center. She also attended San Diego State. She traveled the world and until she fell in love with Aspen and made it her permanent home for 45 years.
She was very intelligent, constantly reading and studying expanding her mind to where her passions led her. She was a strong compassionate woman that cared deeply about her family and her friends. She loved the Lord Jesus and followed him with her heart and soul.
Support Local Journalism
She will be missed greatly by her family, her father Lee Huntington (Kathryn) her brother Keith Huntington, her sister Laura Davis (John Davis). She had nieces and nephews and grandnieces that loved and adored her. We have all been blessed by her life and presence. We look forward to the day we will all be reunited.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User