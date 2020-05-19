Obituary: Connie Huntington

Connie Huntington

Provided Photo

July 4th, 1947 ~ April 14, 2020

Our dear kind sister and daughter, Connie Huntington went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 14th. She is now in her new home with her mother Alice. Connie was born in San Diego, California on July 4th, 1947 to parents Lee and Alice Huntington. The day of her arrival was symbolic of the kind of woman she would become.

She was independent, lively and celebrated life with expressive joy. She was a graduate of Westmont College and Pasadena Art Center. She also attended San Diego State. She traveled the world and until she fell in love with Aspen and made it her permanent home for 45 years.

She was very intelligent, constantly reading and studying expanding her mind to where her passions led her. She was a strong compassionate woman that cared deeply about her family and her friends. She loved the Lord Jesus and followed him with her heart and soul.

She will be missed greatly by her family, her father Lee Huntington (Kathryn) her brother Keith Huntington, her sister Laura Davis (John Davis). She had nieces and nephews and grandnieces that loved and adored her. We have all been blessed by her life and presence. We look forward to the day we will all be reunited.