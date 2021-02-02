Obituary: Clayton B. Hammond

Clayton B. Hammond

Clayton B. Hammond, 94, longtime Amesbury resident, passed peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 27, 2021, at Hannah Duston Nursing Home in Haverhill with his son at his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy S. Hammond, who died August 19, 2009.

Born in Amesbury, May 14, 1926, he was the only child of the late Walter W. and Zelma A. (Benson) Hammond and was a graduate of Amesbury High School.

He was a proud veteran, having served with the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and served again during the Korean War, from August 27, 1951 until his honorable discharge on August 26, 1953, with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Between both wars, he went on the graduate from Norwich University in Vermont, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree.

Clayton was a highly respected mechanical engineer, having worked for Monsanto Corporation for 35 years, during which time he had been transferred to Brussels, Belgium and also to Tokyo, Japan, to establish international production offices.

He leaves behind many wonderful and unforgettable memories of a life well lived, well loved, and well respected to his son, Jay W. Hammond, and wife Danielle of Colorado, and his grandchildren, Rebecca, Jenna and Traven, along with extended family, colleagues, and dear friends from near and far.

Due to restrictions pertaining to Covid-19, burial at Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Amesbury, where he will be laid to rest with his dearest wife Dorothy, will be private for the family. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury.