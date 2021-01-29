Obituary: Clarene Ce Ce Gold Connable
Gold Connable
January 22, 2021
Clarene “Ce Ce” Gold Connable’s spirit was set free, on January 22nd. Artistic, Beautiful, Chatty, Designer, Efficient, Funny, Grandmother, Helpful, Independent, Joy-seeker, Kind, Lover, Mother, Nature-enthusiast, Opinionated, Personable, Quest-seeker, Reader, Stylish, Tennis player, Unique, Vulnerable, X-ray tech, Youthful and Zesty. Loved by many—she leaves behind her children and their spouses, grandchildren, friends including her ex-husbands, and her partner. During the last few years, she endured the anxiety, pain and the indecency a long-term and terminal illness heaps upon you. Mama, may you find peace, joy, health, your favorite shade of lipstick and plenty of tissue wherever your spirit flies and shines.
Remembrances may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
