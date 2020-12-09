Obituary: Christine Gaines

Christine Gaines

Provided Photo

Christine

Gaines

March 2, 1948 – October 13, 2020

Friends and Family mourn the loss of our dear Christine who died after a brief struggle with bone cancer. She lived a life of kindness and compassion….a gracious soul who cared for others with sensitivity and tenderness. She was a life-long friend and devoted mother. She raised three sons as a single parent—Mar, Gabe, and Augie.

Christine lived in the valley twice. The first time was in the late 60’s and early 70’s where she worked at the Steak Pit as one of their talented chefs. When she moved back permanently, she continued to work here for over 30 years utilizing all her skills and talents. She was a loyal employee of the Aspen Clinic in the 80’s, then was employed as a private chef for the Aldrich family and their dignitary guests, and most recently the Basalt Sanitation District. Christine found joy as a homemaker and gardener while living in her farmhouse in Rifle, CO and then for the past four years at her last home with Cindy and KC in Old Snowmass. She was a talented chef/baker and even won first place at the Carbondale Mountain Festival pie contest for her unbelievable strawberry/rhubarb pie. She had an eye for beauty which she shared with us all. But most of all she was a talented artist and has left behind her creative work as her gift.

Christine left this world on her own terms, without medical intervention, dying peacefully with dignity in the mountains of Crestone, CO with her sister, Stephanie, by her side. She is survived by her three sons and five grandchildren along with sister, Stephanie Gaines Blevins, and brother, MacGregor Gaines (Megumi, wife).

Farewell. Always in our hearts.