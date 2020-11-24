Obituary: Christian “Chris” Andrew Dusold

Christian "Chris" Andrew Dusold

Christian “Chris” Andrew Dusold, 51, of Aspen, was found deceased on September 20, 2020. He was born November 19, 1968 to Toni and Henry Dusold of Brooklyn, NY.

After graduating from Lawrence Senior High School in Cedarhurst, NY, Christian lived, played, and surfed for a number of years in Atlantic Beach, NY. Friends from that time say that being out in the waves was his ‘happy place.’ Even when he moved west, he stayed true to his New York heritage — he was a die-hard, lifelong fan of not just the Yankees and Islanders, but also the much-maligned Jets.

In 1996, Christian (and his dog, Eddie) packed up and moved from the East Coast to Aspen. For the next 24 years, he made the Roaring Fork Valley his home. His infectious smile and vivacious laugh were immediately recognizable and became his trademark when he worked at Club Chelsea and The Double Diamond. He was, most recently, a private caretaker for an Aspen estate.

Living in the mountains suited Christian, who loved snowboarding, rafting, camping, and any activity shared with friends in the great outdoors. He was an avid guitar player who was often found where live music was being played — his acoustic guitar was even signed by Robert Earl Keene. He inherited a love of dogs from his Mom and Oma and shared his days with canine companions Princess, Eddie, Cisco, Dave, and finally Otis.

What many will remember most about Christian is his huge heart. Over the course of his life, he made and maintained countless close friendships. And whether he was volunteering his time to serve free Thanksgiving meals at the Eagles Lodge in Glenwood Springs, lending an ear or shoulder to a friend in need, or rallying to help his river family rescue capsized rafts, he took pride in being of service. Even as he struggled with his own demons, he remained present for his friends.

Christian will be missed dearly, but he will live on in colorful stories told around the campfire, in tall tales traded over PBR and whisky, in sunset photos shared on Facebook, and — most importantly — in the hearts of his friends and family. As we enter this season of thankfulness, all of us who loved Christian are grateful not only for the memories, but also for the knowledge that he’s now at peace.

Christian is survived by his mother Toni Dusold, sister Robin Landry, nephew Anthony Dusold, and many friends both near and far. He is preceded in death by his father Henry Dusold, maternal grandparents Erma and Alfred Lind, and paternal grandparents Angela and Phillip Dusold. No memorial service is planned at this time. If you are so moved, we ask that you make a donation to the Aspen Hope Center (www.ourhopecenter.org) in Christian’s name.